Archbishop Lori to Celebrate Red Mass in Wheeling
The Most Rev. William Edward Lori, S.T.D., Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and Metropolitan, will be the celebrant and homilist for the ninth annual Red Mass at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling.
