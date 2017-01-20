A journey in filmmaking -

A journey in filmmaking -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Coal Valley News

Justin Havey sitting on the steps outside of the Boone Heritage & Arts Center on Main Street in Madison, W.Va. Havey said, "I have always said one day I am going to make a documentary about this county and the people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coal Valley News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Clark Hometown Hero 27 min Luke Sample 2
County Court Lottery-- Who Will Win? 51 min Bob 1
Dr for Living Well Spa 56 min Yes 9
Get use to it---------- 1 hr Earl 3
Oklahoma Sooners biOtch slap wvwho 2 hr relevant 9
Homeless man chopped up victim with a Machetti 2 hr Honestly 31
An IRS Audit for Kevin Comer would be interesting 2 hr Cpl Cool 4
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,258 • Total comments across all topics: 278,065,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC