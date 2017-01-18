2017 Spartan U.S. Championship Race to be held in Beckley
Thousands of athletes from across the country will be in Beckley this summer to participate in the 2017 U.S. Championship Series for the Spartan Race. The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve is hosting the event Aug. 26-27.
