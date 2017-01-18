2017 Spartan U.S. Championship Race t...

2017 Spartan U.S. Championship Race to be held in Beckley

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: West Virginia Metro

Thousands of athletes from across the country will be in Beckley this summer to participate in the 2017 U.S. Championship Series for the Spartan Race. The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve is hosting the event Aug. 26-27.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get use to it---------- 4 min Stating the obvious 4
An IRS Audit for Kevin Comer would be interesting 55 min ??? 6
Oklahoma Sooners biOtch slap wvwho 1 hr Beachbound nw 11
Tom Clark's Valentines Raffle Tickets $15.00 2 hr Inneda Cox 2
Mary Hancock (Bowen) 2 hr Marys bff 4
kimberly gillispie-hughes 2 hr Buford Johnston 4
County Court Lottery-- Who Will Win? 3 hr Big Bubba 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,356 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC