Will Donald Trump Help Beef Up Health and Safety Measures for the Coal Mining Sector?
Donald Trump was elected by huge margins in coal country, where the dislocated now turn to him to either find new jobs in their regions or to restore their old ones. But can those coal miners rely on him to not just maintain their workplace safety protections but to also restore their health and pension benefits? The changing of the guard in Washington probably means fewer regulations - for all industries but specifically for mining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Environmental Leader.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Suppotors Are Idiots
|2 hr
|Wilbur Sneed
|39
|Foreigners coming to Charleston -Soon
|3 hr
|Get Out Of Your Cave
|31
|pantyhose (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|RoZie
|39
|Rob your drug dealer
|5 hr
|MaggotDetector
|2
|Narcissistic Relationships and Family (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Derp
|59
|Send your goodbye cards to 1600 Penn. Av, N.W. ...
|7 hr
|MaggotDetector
|3
|Tom Clark holding Santa for ransom. x-mas is do...
|8 hr
|santa
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC