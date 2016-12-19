Volunteers deliver Christmas presents to W.Va. families impacted by June flood
On Monday, volunteers with Friends Helping Friends WV and HealthSmart joined together in Charleston to wrap presents for families whose homes were washed away in the storms nearly six months ago. "To let them know that it is going to be okay and that they're going to be able to have that Christmas for their children, it's unbelievable.
