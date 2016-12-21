User fee implemented for Madison -
City Recorder Randy Foxx said, "The city of Madison has been affected by the down turn of the economy in our area. With the recent loss of coal severance tax in our county it has not only affected the county but also the cities and towns in Boone County."
Read more at Coal Valley News.
