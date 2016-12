Unknown issued December 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring December 29 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Preston

WVC001-003-005-007-009-011-013-015-017-019-021-023-025-027-029- 031-033-035-037-039-041-043-045-047-049-051-053-055-057-059-061- 063-065-067-069-071-073-075-077-079-081-083-085-087-089-091-093- 095-097-099-101-103-105-107-109-290600- URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY WEST VIRGINIA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY CHARLESTON WEST VIRGINIA RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHARLESTON WV 946 PM EST WED DEC 28 2016 THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE WEST VIRGINIA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY CHARLESTON WEST VIRGINIA. WE HAVE JUST RECEIVED THIS IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING AN ABDUCTED CHILD IN BECKLEY, WEST VIRGINIA, WHICH IS IN RALEIGH COUNTY.

