Trump ally says racist emails about Obamas sent in error
Carl Paladino, a former candidate for governor of New York and a political ally of President-elect Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he had not intended to send racist remarks about President Obama and his wife, Michelle, which were roundly denounced as viciously offensive, to a Buffalo newspaper for publication. In the statement, Paladino, a western New York builder and a member of the Buffalo Board of Education, said that he would not heed calls for his resignation, "not when it's time to help implement the real choice elements of Trump's plan for education reform."
