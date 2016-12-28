Teenager apprehended in Charleston mall shooting
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy Tuesday night and charged him with armed robbery and wanton endangerment following a shooting in the service area of the Charleston Town Center Mall Monday afternoon. Cooper previously said the 16-year-old knew the boy he was trying to rob from school.
