South Charleston man pleads guilty to federal methamphetamine crime
A South Charleston man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Mark Bays, 53, entered his guilty plea to maintaining a residence for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine.
