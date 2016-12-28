There are on the West Virginia Metro story from 53 min ago, titled Sears leaving Charleston. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

Sears will close its large store at the Town Center Mall in Charleston in April, a corporate spokesman said Wednesday. "We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center at Town Center Mall in Charleston," Howard Riefs, director of Sears Corporate Communications told MetroNews in an email.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.