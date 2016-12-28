Sears leaving Charleston

Sears leaving Charleston

There are 1 comment on the West Virginia Metro story from 53 min ago, titled Sears leaving Charleston. In it, West Virginia Metro reports that:

Sears will close its large store at the Town Center Mall in Charleston in April, a corporate spokesman said Wednesday. "We can confirm that we are making the difficult, but necessary decision to close the Sears store and Sears Auto Center at Town Center Mall in Charleston," Howard Riefs, director of Sears Corporate Communications told MetroNews in an email.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
R

Philadelphia, PA

#1 18 min ago
Bye Felicia
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I know one amerika 7 min wvhillbillie4268 1
Hey ROADGUY - FEED THE BABY 13 min Nancy 7
Bettina Wilkinson 27 min craycraytoday 1
Donovan Edds (Jan '16) 31 min keepitreall33 5
Best of the best..Kanawha Electric 59 min Yeah 6
How sweet ! 1 hr Yeah 4
Bottom feeder in the worst conference 1 hr Super me 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,478

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC