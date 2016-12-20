Salvation Army Red Kettle donations up in Charleston

The Salvation Army of Charleston is confident they'll reach a goal of $200,000 in Red Kettle donations when the campaign ends Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Volunteers have raised $178,000 so far this holiday season, according to Major Brooks Gilliam. He said he was concerned less donations would pour in this year because many people gave back to families impacted by the June 23 flood.

