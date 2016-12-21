Prosecutors' request guilty plea hearing in school scam case
Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a guilty plea hearing for a man accused of setting up a fake prep school that lured more than 20 athletes with the promise of competing for college scholarships. Media outlets report Daniel Andrew Hicks, 43, of Charleston, is accused of creating the fake West Virginia Prep Academy that attracted two dozen students from around the world in August 2011.
