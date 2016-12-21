Nonprofit leader who wrote racist Mic...

Nonprofit leader who wrote racist Michelle Obama post fired

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Daily Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A West Virginia nonprofit group has fired its director after she wrote a Facebook post referring to first lady Michelle Obama as an "ape in heels."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NewYears Eve Dance at Tams, Wv. 21 min Tom Clark 3
Snapchat 24 min Tom Clark 3
Is Tom Clark from Lincoln County 26 min Tom Clark 1
Jason laduke (Feb '12) 50 min Tom Clark 12
Obscene Slide Show--Hospital Board Members Only 52 min Tom Clark 4
Tom Clarks Baby New Year Male Diaper Party 57 min Cecelia Johnson 20
ROADGUY - Daddy Dearest 1 hr NancySlimeSlit 5
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,827 • Total comments across all topics: 277,486,348

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC