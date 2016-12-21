Mayor Proposes Another Milliion Dollars on to Rate Increase, Merry Chrismas.
Four members of Huntington City Council attended Thursday's Dec. 22 work session where Mayor Steve Williams in his capacity as chair of the Huntington Sanitary Board outlined modifications to the 57% Sanitary fee increase which will be voted on by members of Huntington City Council Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall. The Sanitary fee increase covers residential , commercial and industrial customers.
