Mac Warner announces top staff in W.Va. Secretary of State's office
Chuck Flannery will serve as chief of staff; Mike Queen will serve as deputy chief of staff for external affairs and director of communications; and Steve Connolly will be chief legal counsel. "Chuck, Mike and Steve have decades of experience working across West Virginia and will serve our great state well as leaders in the Secretary of State's office," Warner stated in the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Fooled The Dumb Coalminers
|4 min
|Wvphoto
|20
|Town Center Mall Security is Non Existent.
|18 min
|The truth
|19
|Bettina Wilkinson
|43 min
|lisa
|9
|Donald Trump
|48 min
|Selma Wilkins
|1
|let me explain this to you coal miners
|49 min
|Who knew
|2
|Dodge City (Jun '14)
|51 min
|Wanna Peter
|16
|Strongest Nurses Union In The Country
|53 min
|Wanna Peter
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC