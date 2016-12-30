Mac Warner announces top staff in W.V...

Mac Warner announces top staff in W.Va. Secretary of State's office

Chuck Flannery will serve as chief of staff; Mike Queen will serve as deputy chief of staff for external affairs and director of communications; and Steve Connolly will be chief legal counsel. "Chuck, Mike and Steve have decades of experience working across West Virginia and will serve our great state well as leaders in the Secretary of State's office," Warner stated in the announcement.

