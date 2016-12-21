Lawmakers need to consider loses

Lawmakers need to consider loses

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Inter-Mountain

West Virginia legislators, already talking about higher taxes to balance the state's budget, should bear something in mind: As the cost of state government goes up and up and up, there are fewer Mountain State residents to cover the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inter-Mountain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sears leaving Charleston 4 min BLACK POWER 10
Hey ROADGUY - FEED THE BABY 1 hr Wilma 16
Getting up and down all nite cause I'm sick 1 hr Super me 9
Bottom feeder in the worst conference 1 hr Herd 91 3
miami smacked the taste out of wvwho's mouth! 1 hr Herd 91 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Hillbilly 3,926
What Do Our Hospitals Feel The Need To Hide ? 3 hr Turn The Pages 14
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,021 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,959

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC