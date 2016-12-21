Judge puts Elkview's marooned Crossings Mall in receivership
A federal judge says a third-party officer will oversee construction of a replacement bridge at a Kanawha County shopping center after the old bridge was washed away by floods. U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston in Charleston placed the Elkview Crossings mall in receivership Tuesday.
