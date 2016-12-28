Incoming commerce secretary says self...

Incoming commerce secretary says self-esteem is just one of West Virginia's issues

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

"West Virginia needs help in a substantial way" in the view of Woody Thrasher, the incoming state commerce secretary, who said that's why he's leaving the private sector to join the administration of Governor-elect Jim Justice heading into the New Year. "I certainly wouldn't have taken this position unless I felt that something significant could be accomplished," Thrasher said during an appearance on Wednesday's MetroNews "Talkline."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey ROADGUY - FEED THE BABY 16 min Coward Detector 11
Getting up and down all nite cause I'm sick 27 min Bill 4
Guy cook at Lola's in South Hills 3 hr Hells Angel 5
Larry Craig Shelton (Sep '15) 3 hr just_courious 3
I know one amerika 3 hr wvhillbillie4268 1
News Sears leaving Charleston 4 hr R 1
Bettina Wilkinson 4 hr craycraytoday 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,855 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,338

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC