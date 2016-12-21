Howerton recognized as outstanding contributor to education -
Carol Ann Howerton, Principal Investigator/Project Director for the National Science Foundation Grant, Director for Distance Education, and Professor of Computer Information Systems at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, has been recognized as an Outstanding Contributor to Community College Education.
