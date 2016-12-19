Guilty plea in deadly Morgantown hit and run

A former WVU student pleaded guilty Monday to a pair of felony charges in connection with a deadly hit and run that happened last January in Morgantown. Alexander Hambrick, 20, of Winfield, admitted to DUI causing death and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, Jan. 17. Hambrick was drunk when he ran his truck up on a sidewalk killing Charleston native, Carli Sears.

