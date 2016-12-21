'Grandma Unit' hits streets as part o...

There are 3 comments on the KOLD-TV Tucson story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled 'Grandma Unit' hits streets as part of police department. In it, KOLD-TV Tucson reports that:

CHARLESTON, WV - A group of women were sworn in Tuesday to the newest part of the police department - the "Grandma Unit." The 11 members are not going to be out arresting people or pulling people over, but the "G-Unit," as their T-shirts say, is ready to hit the ground running.

Gene

Saint Albans, WV

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
With their teef out?
W O W

Philadelphia, PA

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
There are many ways to involve the public and the older generation. However, this HAS to be one of the dumbest things I have ever seen. AND, They actually put it on the news as if they were PROUD of it. They must've had a contest at the local pre-K for the "Best" idea. I mean Holy S#%t. The stupid stuff we see from an administration who is absolutely clueless on how to combat crime
Mad Grandpa

Philadelphia, PA

#3 Wednesday Dec 21
I'm mad cause I want my own unit too. Isn't this sex discrimination.
