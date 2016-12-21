Consumer advocate says PSC has "responsibility" to review ...

West Virginia Consumer Advocate Jackie Roberts urged the state Public Service Commission Wednesday to broaden its look at how West Virginia American Water Company responded to the January 2014 chemical spill on the Elk River in Charleston that caused a water emergency. The PSC launched a general investigation into the water company's response in the months after the spill that impacted drinking water for approximately 300,000 residents in parts of nine West Virginia counties.

