Charleston mayor says Sears space doe...

Charleston mayor says Sears space doesn't have to be used for retail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Mayor Danny Jones says the owners of Town Center Mall have known for some time that Sears was likely to leave the anchor store that it's occupied since 1983. Sears will have a liquidation sale beginning next week with plans to be out of the mall by early April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Proctor 5 min Riverside 1
Limited Media Coverage of Strike Notice At Ruby... 13 min RNs 3
Tammy frazie 20 min sistersalvation 4
West Virginia Hospitals Are Scamming You ! 32 min RNs 19
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 53 min Needhelp 3,929
Justin Cousins 1 hr Big daddy 4
Tyrone P. 1 hr Lisa 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,441,574

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC