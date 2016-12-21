Charleston man sentenced to federal prison for role in drug conspiracy
A Charleston man who participated in a multistate drug ring was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Matthew Michael Meadows, 31, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin.
