Ackerman resident named Mrs. Gulf States International
Angie Irvin of Ackerman was crowned Mrs. Gulf States International in September and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2017 during the final competition in Charleston, West Virginia, Aug. 11-12. Irvin is a minister's wife, the mother of two grown daughters and a retired university instructor.
