90 years old, a lifetime on the airwa...

90 years old, a lifetime on the airwaves and the desire to keep going

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: West Virginia Metro

Paul Howard, left, chats about an advertisement with lawyer Harvey Peyton in the "Green Room" at West Virginia Radio Corp's Charleston office. Paul Howard and employees of West Virginia Radio Corp. toast to his continued health at his 90th birthday party Oct. 13 in the office conference room in Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Ellis Winland 1 hr her sis 20
Go North Korea 2 hr Harry 8
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Well 3,949
Girl at tuppers creek bp 3 hr Matt 1
Obscene Slide Show--Hospital Board Members Only 3 hr WATCHDOG 14
Ag. Commish. Walt Helmick's New Job 4 hr Greg Butcher 3
The other eagle egg 4 hr Internet Sleuth 3
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Charleston, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,474 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,002

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC