Winning the 'battle' of Fort Bull: Civil War site protected from West Ashley waterline path
The earthen berms of historic Fort Bull are back in the woods on private land in West Ashley. Charleston Water System workers worked a new waterline around a section of them not shown in this image.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Jun 14
|sandra khan
|84
|Some Americans refuse to give up on Confederate... (Aug '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|24
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC