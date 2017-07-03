Warning signs to be added to horse carriages in downtown Charleston
In an effort to curb mishaps, the city of Charleston and local horse carriage companies have struck an agreement to add new signage to carriages navigating downtown streets. While no change to the ordinance governing horse carriage operations is expected, city representatives announced Monday that horse carriages will soon sport signs warning drivers to keep a safe distance between vehicles and dissuading the use of car horns unless absolutely necessary.
