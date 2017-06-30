Two separate fatal wrecks reported within two hours of each other in Charleston area Friday
Two people died in two separate car accidents on Charleston roads Friday night, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. The first wreck occurred on Folly Road around 10 p.m. Authorities said a woman was attempting to cross the road in front of 1847 Folly Road when a 2015 Hyundai struck her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Jun 14
|sandra khan
|84
|Some Americans refuse to give up on Confederate... (Aug '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|24
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC