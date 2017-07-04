This has been a sorry state for women

The hypocritical gulf between how we Southern men talk about and treat women has always been a source of great bewilderment to me. Our historic culture is that we put women on a pedestal, dress them in hoop skirts, praise the strong Scarlet O'Hara types and are chivalrous defenders of Southern womanhood, always looking to help a damsel in distress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.