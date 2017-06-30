The Charleston slave who sailed to fr...

The Charleston slave who sailed to freedom

Smalls stole and piloted the Confederate steamship the Planter out of the heavily-fortified Charleston harbor with with his wife, child and several friends on board. Just barely missing taking fire from the Union Navy, Smalls turned the Planter over to the Union and it was used along the Lowcountry coast throughout the Civil War.

