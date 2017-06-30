Painter Adam Hall credits his success to fellow artists in his latest Robert Lange exhibit
Adam Hall's newest series of works, Upon Shoulders , takes its title from one of his favorite Isaac Newton quotes, "If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants." A self-taught painter, Hall says that he's gotten to where he is today by surrounding himself with, as he puts it, "artists who are way better" than he is.
