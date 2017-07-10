Officials: Search and reward continues as Lieber escapee Jimmy Causey remains at large
Two-time prison escapee Jimmy Causey remained on the loose into Thursday and officials hoped a reward for tips will lead to capturing the inmate who vanished from Lieber Correctional Institution outside Charleston on Wednesday. State corrections officials are offering up to $2,000, with additional money coming from South Carolina Crimestoppers for Causey's apprehension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Lottery Mistress
|201
|S.C. governor's wife: Husband 'obsessed' with m... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Geezer files
|38
|Authorities identify man who died following fig...
|Jul 9
|skip
|1
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC