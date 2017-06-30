New pier, walkway to anchor planned extension of Charleston's Waterfront Park

An expansion of Waterfront Park would include a new pier, a walkway and more places for the public to sit and take in the views of Charleston Harbor, according to plans the city and Los Angeles developer Lowe Enterprises have submitted to the Army Corps of Engineers. The park expansion would run along waterfront property adjacent to a 225-room hotel Lowe plans to build at 176 Concord Street, property it purchased this year from the State Ports Authority.

