Local metal band Mothmother featured in Stereogum
Last week, Stereogum featured Charleston metalcore/powerviolence/grind band Mothmother and their single "Taken" in the site's column, The Black Market: The Month in Metal - June 2017. Every month, writer Doug Moore reveals 15 tracks from around the world that have left recent impressions on him.
