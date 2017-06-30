In second year, Charleston's Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence...

A man strangles his girlfriend with a USB cable, another abuses his wife and five children over 13 years, still another goes on a shooting spree in a mobile home park, killing three and wounding one. These stories and others will be highlighted at the Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence, which aims to raise money for victims experiencing a crisis and increase awareness of South Carolina's ongoing problem with domestic violence.

