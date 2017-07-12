Growth Spurts: Jump Castle Riot heads to studio to create first album

Jump Castle Riot may have been seen as a kid band before - and fair enough, considering it began with founding members Asher Dibernardo, Jay Van Raalte, and Nina-Rose Murchison at ages 13, 16, and 17, respectively. But the group has certainly matured into a regular ol' hard-working band with a unique sound, and they're ready for Charleston to see them as such.

