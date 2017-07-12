Growth Spurts: Jump Castle Riot heads to studio to create first album
Jump Castle Riot may have been seen as a kid band before - and fair enough, considering it began with founding members Asher Dibernardo, Jay Van Raalte, and Nina-Rose Murchison at ages 13, 16, and 17, respectively. But the group has certainly matured into a regular ol' hard-working band with a unique sound, and they're ready for Charleston to see them as such.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Lottery Mistress
|201
|S.C. governor's wife: Husband 'obsessed' with m... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Geezer files
|38
|Authorities identify man who died following fig...
|Jul 9
|skip
|1
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC