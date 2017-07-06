Fish will close on July 15 to make way for Parcel 32
After 17 years in business on King Street, Fish will shutter on July 15 to make way for Patrick Properties Hospitality Group's new Parcel 32. The change comes just a year after Fish's founding Chef Nico Romo departed to begin his own concept, Nico in Mt. Pleasant.
