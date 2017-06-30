Fangman tapped to lead Keys marine sanctuary following shake-up

The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which was rocked by allegations of upper-management mismanagement that saw its top two managers ousted, has a new superintendent come July 23. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday said Sarah Fangman will move to Monroe County from her job as superintendent of the Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary in Georgia. Lisa Symons, currently acting deputy superintendent of the Keys sanctuary, has been named to continue in that job, to which she was appointed in 2016.

