Fangman tapped to lead Keys marine sanctuary following shake-up
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which was rocked by allegations of upper-management mismanagement that saw its top two managers ousted, has a new superintendent come July 23. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday said Sarah Fangman will move to Monroe County from her job as superintendent of the Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary in Georgia. Lisa Symons, currently acting deputy superintendent of the Keys sanctuary, has been named to continue in that job, to which she was appointed in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Jun 14
|sandra khan
|84
|Some Americans refuse to give up on Confederate... (Aug '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|24
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC