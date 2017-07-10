Demand for office space outpaces supply
Charleston's growth has spurred commercial development in formerly unlikely locations, according to Avison Young 's first-quarter market report. Skyrocketing rents, parking constraints and limited office options in the peninsula's historic district have all contributed to developers making investments in areas not traditionally seen as hot commercial spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Lottery Mistress
|201
|S.C. governor's wife: Husband 'obsessed' with m... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Geezer files
|38
|Authorities identify man who died following fig...
|Jul 9
|skip
|1
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC