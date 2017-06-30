City of Charleston transfers land to 60-unit affordable housing project

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg signs over 1.4 acres of land to the Charleston Housing Authority to be used in the development of affordable housing A patch of land near the corner of Lee and Meeting Streets has been designated as the future home to a new affordable housing development, following a land deal between the city of Charleston and the Charleston Housing Authority. On Thursday, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg signed over the 1.4-acre parcel to be used in the construction of 60 affordable rental units and housing for residents with low to moderate incomes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.