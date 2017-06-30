City of Charleston transfers land to 60-unit affordable housing project
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg signs over 1.4 acres of land to the Charleston Housing Authority to be used in the development of affordable housing A patch of land near the corner of Lee and Meeting Streets has been designated as the future home to a new affordable housing development, following a land deal between the city of Charleston and the Charleston Housing Authority. On Thursday, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg signed over the 1.4-acre parcel to be used in the construction of 60 affordable rental units and housing for residents with low to moderate incomes.
