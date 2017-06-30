Charleston police: Johns Island man shot in buttocks; no arrests made
A Johns Island man was taken to an area hospital Wednesday morning after Charleston police said he was shot in the buttocks. Authorities responded to 136 N. Romney St. for a report of a shooting and found the wounded man in the building's breezeway, said police spokesman Charles Francis.
