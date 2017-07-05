Charleston firefighters relocated once again due to bedbugs in West Ashley station
Charleston firefighters are once again facing relocation as a new bedbug infestation has been discovered in a West Ashley fire station. Exactly one month after all Charleston fire stations were cleared of bedbugs, full pest treatment protocols are now being enforced at Station 11, located at 1517 Savannah Highway.
