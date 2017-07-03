Charleston County Public Library gives out free eclipse glasses
Hyped for the total eclipse on Aug. 21, but worried about your eyes? Charleston County Public Library is offering free eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-served basis - starting July 3 with 500 pairs at the Main Library. A library card is not needed to receive glasses, but there is a limit of one per household member.
