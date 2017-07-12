Charleston City Council again backs plan for major increase in workforce housing requirements

New housing projects downtown could face increased workforce housing requirements if developers wish to take advantage of the benefits of Mixed-Use Workforce Housing zoning Charleston City Council reaffirmed support for major changes to workforce housing requirements in the city's urban core Tuesday evening, drawing opposition from local developers who warn that the new rules go too far. It's no secret that Charleston, like much of the nation, is undergoing an affordable housing crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.