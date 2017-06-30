Care2 Petition asks for Charleston st...

Care2 Petition asks for Charleston street to be renamed after shooting victim

A Care2 petition is asking Charleston to change the name of Alexander St. to Susie Jackson Lane, after Susie Jackson, the oldest victim of the June 17, 2015 shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

