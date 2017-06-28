Want to get involved? Dozens of Charleston County board vacancies need to be filled
Despite all the bluster on both sides of the aisle in D.C. these days, decisions are made here at home everyday that have a bigger impact on your daily life than the Outrage of the Day you'll hear about on cable news. On Monday, Charleston County school board members gave the initial OK to raise their own pay by $14,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
