The first total solar eclipse in 99 years isa

What you need to know The biggest and best solar eclipse in American history is less than two months away. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: https://usat.ly/2ttYMUU A total solar eclipse is coming on August 21, and even if you're not astronomically blessed enough to be in its path, you won't be left in the dark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.