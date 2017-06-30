Most serious charges dismissed for ex-College of Charleston fraternity brothers in sex case

The most serious charges against two former College of Charleston fraternity brothers accused of crimes in a drug-fueled sexual encounter with a teenager have been dismissed. James West III of Bennett Street in Charleston and Timothy Seppi of Rockville, Md., both 22, were arrested soon after images from Seppi's cellphone emerged, depicting West and the 17-year-old victim engaged in sex acts at an August frat party.

