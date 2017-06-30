Most serious charges dismissed for ex-College of Charleston fraternity brothers in sex case
The most serious charges against two former College of Charleston fraternity brothers accused of crimes in a drug-fueled sexual encounter with a teenager have been dismissed. James West III of Bennett Street in Charleston and Timothy Seppi of Rockville, Md., both 22, were arrested soon after images from Seppi's cellphone emerged, depicting West and the 17-year-old victim engaged in sex acts at an August frat party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My sister yard needs help please
|Jun 28
|Blanche47
|1
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Report: Man shoots neighbor's cat, laughs as he... (Dec '15)
|Jun 20
|andet1987
|44
|Looking for HIRE 12 people for detailing job
|Jun 19
|Cassie
|1
|Is This All There Is?
|Jun 16
|You Only Think Yo...
|1
|TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09)
|Jun 14
|sandra khan
|84
|Some Americans refuse to give up on Confederate... (Aug '15)
|Jun 13
|Donald Scampi
|24
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC